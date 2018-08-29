School construction: Omak School District gets new portables Preschool start delayed while work is finished at North

OMAK – Preschool students in the Omak School District are getting a little extra summer time because new classrooms for them aren’t yet ready.

Preschoolers’ first day will be Sept. 12, a change from the previously announced first day of Sept. 5. Most Omak students start classes today, Aug. 29; kindergartners start Sept. 4.

Portable classroom buildings are under construction at North Omak Elementary School, where preschoolers are housed, and East Omak Elementary.

“The latest is that both sites are coming along and getting very close to done,” said district spokeswoman Sheila Corson. “Although we aren’t opening school in them on the 29th, East’s building should open the following week and then the week after for the buildings at North.”

She said coordinating various contractors - for electrical, sprinklers, fire alarm, safe access and so on - has been the difficulty, “with a lot of schedules to manage and having to do many of them in a particular order.”

Each building has a list of pending work and “we want to make sure everything is done right and safely and not rush the process,” she said.

Both North Principal Jack Schneider and East Principal Lee Ann Schrock have backup plans for temporary classroom space.