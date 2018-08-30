Three injured in fire near Omak

OMAK – Three people were injured in a residential fire Aug. 29 east of town.

The Omak Fire Department was called at 12:56 p.m. to a fully engulfed mobile home at 33 Brooks Tract Road, said Fire Chief Kevin Bowling.

Four people had been in the home; one was taken to Mid-Valley Hospital for burns on his back and two were treated there for smoke inhalation, the chief said. One person was not injured.

Okanogan Fire Department, LifeLine Ambulance, the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs and Okanogan County Public Utility District also responded.

The fire touched off a quarter-acre grass fire, which the BIA crew extinguished.

Bowling said the fire’s cause has not been determined, although one resident said he was cleaning a stove when the blaze erupted.

The single-wide mobile home and its contents were destroyed, with the loss estimated at $50,000. Bowling said it’s not known whether the owner or occupants had insurance.

Three wooden out-buildings also were destroyed and two RVs received heat damage.

Bowling said the property owner is listed on Okanogan County assessor’s records as James Gee. The mobile home’s owner is listed as Wanda McCraigie.

He said three or four children, who were at school, also lived at the home.

The occupants indicated they would be able to stay with friends and family, although the Red Cross was notified, Bowling said.