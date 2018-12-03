Chronicle logo

Tree projects benefit those in need

The Chronicle's tree of giving.

Photo by Amber Hedington
The Chronicle's tree of giving.

By Dee Camp

As of Monday, December 3, 2018

﻿

OMAK – People can help give local residents in need a brighter Christmas through a trio of sharing and giving tree projects.

The format is the same for all three: Pick a tag from the tree, purchase the requested gift, wrap the present and attach the tag, and return the gift to the tree...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS