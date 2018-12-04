Chronicle logo

Girls' basketball preview: Lions open with seasoned players

Heidi Cruz (10) of Tonasket keeps pace with Estrella Delgado (40) of Omak during a game Nov. 30. Both girls will see time on varsity this season.

Photo by Al Camp
Heidi Cruz (10) of Tonasket keeps pace with Estrella Delgado (40) of Omak during a game Nov. 30. Both girls will see time on varsity this season.

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, December 4, 2018

﻿

WINTHROP – The Liberty Bell High School girls’ basketball team heads into the winter season with four players with varsity experience - none of them seniors - and a new head coach in Stephanie Mitchell.

“Liberty Bell girls’ basketball is looking forward to a rebuilding year with no seniors,” coach Mitchell said...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS