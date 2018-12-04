State 1B football championship: Warriors fall to Tigers

Carrie Isaak/Special to The Chronicle
The Almira/Coulee-Hartline football team receives the state 1B second-place trophy at the Tacoma Dome on Saturday.
TACOMA – Almira/Coulee-Hartline got the rematch with the Goliath known as Odessa in the state 1B football championship on Saturday.
But the outcome was not what the Warriors sought...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment