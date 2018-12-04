Chronicle logo

Tonasket flexes muscles in Omak's PIT

Colin Silverthorn of Tonasket spins around Rey Buenaventura of Omak in a semifinal match at 126 pounds. Silverthorn gained pins in all three of his matches to take the championship. Buenaventura finished fourth.

Photo by Al Camp
Colin Silverthorn of Tonasket spins around Rey Buenaventura of Omak in a semifinal match at 126 pounds. Silverthorn gained pins in all three of his matches to take the championship. Buenaventura finished fourth.

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, December 4, 2018

﻿

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Isaac Gomez of Tonasket uses a leg lift to put Chelan’s Miguel Neri to the mat in a quarterfinal 195-pound match in Omak. Gomez won the title with a 5-0 win over Dalton Swayze of Okanogan.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Anthony Cardona of Omak works to reverse Holden Haworth of Warden in a 152-pound semifinal match. Haworth went on to win the title.

OMAK – Tonasket claimed the wrestling championship at the annual Pioneer Invitational Tournament on Saturday.

The Tigers finished with 237 points, easily besting second-place Warden at 172 and Cascade at 152...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS