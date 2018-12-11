Chronicle logo

Girls' basketball: Omak powers past Colville

Grace Cory (34), Tonasket, dribbles past Halle Aparicio (5) of Brewster on Dec. 4. Also pictured is the Tigers’ Makaylee Caddy (14).

Photo by Brock Hires
Grace Cory (34), Tonasket, dribbles past Halle Aparicio (5) of Brewster on Dec. 4. Also pictured is the Tigers’ Makaylee Caddy (14).

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, December 11, 2018

﻿

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Catalina Martinez (14), Bridgeport, speeds up-court past Ellie Hansen (25) of Lake Roosevelt in a Dec. 4 game.

photo

BRAD SKIFF/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE

Monica Trejo (1) of Bridgeport attempts a shot against Lake Roosevelt on Dec. 4.

COLVILLE – Omak edged Colville, 47-45, in a non-league girls’ basketball game Saturday.

The Pioneers, led by the 19 points of Centaya Mendoza, led 24-14 at the half and 39-30 after three quarters...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS