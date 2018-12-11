Chronicle logo

Townsend shuts door for Eagles in FCS quarterfinal

Defensive end Jim Townsend (49), Okanogan, celebrates his strip sack in the final seconds of Eastern Washington University’s 34-29 win over UC Davis in an FCS quarterfinal game Saturday at Roos Field in Cheney. The Eagles’ Chris Ojoh recovered the fumble to end the game.

Paul Delaney/Cheney Free Press
Defensive end Jim Townsend (49), Okanogan, celebrates his strip sack in the final seconds of Eastern Washington University’s 34-29 win over UC Davis in an FCS quarterfinal game Saturday at Roos Field in Cheney. The Eagles’ Chris Ojoh recovered the fumble to end the game.

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, December 11, 2018

EASTERN WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY

Jim Townsend

CHENEY – Jim Townsend of Okanogan used a quarterback strip and sack to help seal Eastern Washington University’s 34-29 win over UC Davis in an FCS quarterfinal game Saturday at Roos Field.

The 6-4, 260-pound defensive end got the big play in the final seconds...

