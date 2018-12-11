Townsend shuts door for Eagles in FCS quarterfinal

Paul Delaney/Cheney Free Press
Defensive end Jim Townsend (49), Okanogan, celebrates his strip sack in the final seconds of Eastern Washington University’s 34-29 win over UC Davis in an FCS quarterfinal game Saturday at Roos Field in Cheney. The Eagles’ Chris Ojoh recovered the fumble to end the game.
CHENEY – Jim Townsend of Okanogan used a quarterback strip and sack to help seal Eastern Washington University’s 34-29 win over UC Davis in an FCS quarterfinal game Saturday at Roos Field.
The 6-4, 260-pound defensive end got the big play in the final seconds...
