Chronicle logo

Wrestling: Nanpuya claims title at Granger

The 2018-19 Republic High School boys’ basketball team includes (front, from left) Bubba Hutton; (second) Kale Dalton, Gabe Lightfoot, Mason Harman, Peyton Brecht, Caleb Connor, Trace Fletcher, Stephen McKay and Kaleb Byington; (third) Lucas Larsen, Jacob Schreier, Joe Koepke, Taylor Connor, Gary Nee, Trevor Marques and David Jensen. Not pictured are Kyle Schreier, Jesse Kinder, Chris Tonasket, Alex Maycumber and Harrison Fast.

Brett Cromwell Jr./Special to The Chronicle
The 2018-19 Republic High School boys’ basketball team includes (front, from left) Bubba Hutton; (second) Kale Dalton, Gabe Lightfoot, Mason Harman, Peyton Brecht, Caleb Connor, Trace Fletcher, Stephen McKay and Kaleb Byington; (third) Lucas Larsen, Jacob Schreier, Joe Koepke, Taylor Connor, Gary Nee, Trevor Marques and David Jensen. Not pictured are Kyle Schreier, Jesse Kinder, Chris Tonasket, Alex Maycumber and Harrison Fast.

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, December 11, 2018

﻿

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Navarro Nanpuya of Omak works for a pin of Colby Guzman of Oroville at 170 pounds during a Pioneers-hosted match Dec. 4.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Jett McCoy of Oroville switches on Ethan Tesch of Wilbur-Creston-Keller on Dec. 4 in Omak.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Leighton Jensen of Omak appears to use a finger hold to take down Owen Jennings of Wilbur-Creston-Keller in a 285-pound bout at the Pioneers' mix-and-match Dec. 4.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Bodie Paul of Liberty Bell uses a leg to reverse and take down Ray Strozyk of Wilbur-Creston-Keller.

photo

JENNIE McGHAN/SUNNYSIDE SUN

Kaden Cate of Omak takes on Joel Godina of Toppenish in the first round at 106 pounds at the Tony Saldivar Iron Man tournament on Dec. 8 in Granger.

GRANGER – Navarro Nanpuya of Omak took first place at 170 pounds at the Tony Saldivar Iron Man tournament on Saturday.

Nanpuya, after an opening-round bye, pinned his next three opponents...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS