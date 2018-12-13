'Cinder' apparently killed by hunter

LEVENWORTH - The bear cub found severely burned and barely alive in the aftermath of the 2014 Carlton Complex wildfire has died, according to state Department of Fish and Wildlife officials.

A Fish and Wildlife official reported earlier this week that the young female bear had apparently been shot by a hunter and her skeletal remains were found in September in a den located near where she was released in 2015.

The bear, named Cinder, was found by Okanogan County resident Steve Love about two weeks after wildfire swept through the region following July 14, 2014, lightning strikes.

Love contacted Fish and Wildlife officials and officer Jason Day responded and captured the injured black bear cub.

At the time, the bear was believed to be about a year.

The burned cub was transported initially to Wenatchee, then flown to the Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care Center in California for treatment of its burns. Cinder was then flown to Lake Tahoe on Aug. 4.

The bear’s wounded paws were treated and bandaged there by veterinary staff. The bandages were removed Sept. 30, 2014.

In November of 2014, Veterinarian Kevin Willitts transferred the bear to the Idaho Black Bear Rehab Center.

In early June 2015, Cinder and another orphaned bear were released in a remote area of the North Cascades 40 miles north of Leavenworth.

State Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist Rich Beausoleil oversaw the release of the two cubs.

The North Cascades were home for both bears. Prior to their release, both were examined by veterinarians. The checkups took place in Swakane Canyon near Entiat.

Game enforcement Sgt. Dan Christensen said at the time that Cinder couldn't return home to the Methow Valley “because of the habitat loss" from the wildfire.