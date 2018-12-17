Churches plan Christmas Eve services

OKANOGAN — Christmas services will be in abundance Sunday as area churches mark the birth of Jesus.

Hope Lutheran Church, 623 S. Whitcomb Ave., Tonasket, will have a candlelight service at 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24. The Rev. Brian Bowes will officiate.

“I pastor two area churches,” Bowes said. “Our Savior Lutheran Church and Hope Lutheran Church will celebrate the birth of Jesus, the Messiah, who comes to earth in the form of the ‘babe wrapped in swaddling clothes’ …with a special candlelight worship service of music and praise on Christmas Eve.”

Bowes said Arlene Johnson and other will provide the music at the Tonasket service.

The service at Our Savior Lutheran Church of Okanogan, 2262 Burton Ave., will be at 7 p.m.

Music will be provided by Kathleen Christensen along with Calvin and Rikki Gorman.

Bowes said all are welcome to attend.

Services at other area churches include:

Brewster

A joint candlelight Christmas Eve service of the Community Log Church and the Calvary Baptist Church is planned at the the Community Log Church. The service will be at 6 p.m.

Hope Lutheran Church, 1520 Sunset Drive, will have a candlelight service at 7 p.m. Christmas Eve.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 214 S. Fifth St., will have Spanish Mass at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24.

An English Mass is set for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 25. Spanish Mass will be at 2 pm. Tuesday, Dec. 25.

Conconully

The Conconully United Methodist Church will host a Christmas Eve service at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24. Carols and communion are planned.

Havillah

Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1608 Havillah Road, will host a family Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24. The service is based on “God’s Perfect Christmas.”



Malott

The Malott United Methodist Church will host a candlelight service at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24.

Edna Mae Hinger will perform music with the Rev. Rick Webber will officiating.

Omak

Cornerstone Christian Fellowship will celebrate Christmas Eve with a traditional candlelight service.

The service will begin at 5 p.m. Monday at 328 Riverside Drive.

Omak United Methodist Church, 130 N. Cedar St., will host a Christmas service at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 25. The service will include singing carols.

St. Anne’s Episcopal Church will host a Christmas Eve service Monday, Dec. 24. Carols are planned at 2 p.m., followed by a service at 3 p.m.

Okanogan

Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 2511 Elmway, will have children’s Mass at 4 a.m. Monday, Dec. 24.

A midnight Mass is also planned. Mass will also be at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 25.

A New Year’s Eve service is planned for 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31. A New Year’s Day Mass is planned for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019.

Oroville

Oroville United Methodist Church, 908 Fir St., will host a “carols and candlelight” service at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24.

Oroville Free Methodist Church, 1516 Fir St., will host a Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. It will be a service consisting mostly of music.

Trinity Episcopal Church, 604 Central Ave, will have a traditional Christmas Eve candlelight service at 11 p.m. Monday



Immaculate Conception Church, 1517 Main St., will host Christmas Mass at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 25.

Riverside

The Lighthouse Chapel, 102 Tower St., will have a Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24.

Tonasket

The Tonasket Free Methodist Church, 1 Stanton Loop Road, will host a Christmas Eve service with a children’s program and candle lighting at 4 p.m. Christmas Eve. A Christmas Eve service will follow at 6 p.m.

Sunday service at 10am

Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 103 N. Whitcomb Ave., will have a Christmas Eve Mass at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24. Mass is also planned for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 25.

Twisp

The Methow Valley United Methodist Church — on Old Twisp Highway between Winthrop and Twisp — will have a “Carols and Candlelight” service at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24.

A special offering will be received for the Sustainability Fund at Jamie’s Place.

St. Genevieve Catholic Parish, 403 Burgar St., will have Christmas mass at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 25. There will not be a Christmas Eve Mass.

Editor’s note — As additional church service information becomes available it will be posted online at omakchronicle.com.