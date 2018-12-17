Omak teacher wins national award

National Association of Agricultural Educators
Omak High School agriculture teacher Elaine Lewis (second from left) receives an award for being a mentor to others in the agriculture education profession. With her are (from left) Chad Massar, National Association of Agricultural Educators Region 1 vice president; Kevin Parker and Loyd Nations, CEV Multimedia, and Nick Nelson, ag educators association president. CEV Multimedia sponsors the teacher mentor award.
OMAK – Elaine Lewis, agriculture teacher at Omak High School, recently received a national teaching award for being a mentor to others in the ag education profession.
The teacher mentor award is given to six agricultural educators in the United States each year by the National Association of Agricultural Educators, which has more than 8,000 members nationwide...
