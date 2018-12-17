Oroville home destroyed by fire

Homeowner Rick Barthol watches his fiance Laura Sorenson pull her elf costume from the embers while an Oroville Rural Fire District No. 1 firefighter ensures the last of the smoldering embers are extinguished from Saturday morning's fire. "They loved this outfit," Sorenson said. "I used it when I sold the Joker Poker tickets (at the Oroville Eagles). They're not going to love it now."
"Well at least we don't have to worry about smoke damage on our clothes," said Barthol. "The closet's gone."
OROVILLE — Rick Barthol lost his house and four animals when a fire Saturday morning took down his home while he and fiance Laura Sorenson were out to breakfast.
They left their 2020 Summit View home around 7:15 a...
