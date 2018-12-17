Winter storm watch, hazardous outlook issued

WAUCONDA - The Spokane office of the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch, calling for 4-10 inches tonight into Tuesday.

Locally, the watch includes Wauconda (including Wauconda Pass), Chesaw Road, Boulder Creek Road, Sherman Pass and Loup Loop Pass.

"A moist Pacific storm system moves to the Inland Northwest late Monday through Tuesday night, before it starts to move east toward Wednesday morning,” a statement from the Weather Service said Sunday night. “The threat will start in the Cascades Monday evening and expand east later Monday night into Tuesday. The system may also be accompanied by breezy to windy conditions, which may lead to localized blowing and/or drifting snow.”

Heavy snow above 3,500 feet is expected with total snow accumulations of 4-10 inches, and wind gusts could top 40 mph.

“Plan of slippery road conditions,” meteorologists said. “The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.”

On the Okanogan Valley floor and Waterville Plateau, a hazardous weather outlook has been issued calling for “light to moderate” snow.