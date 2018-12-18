Chronicle logo

Wrestling: Nanpuya, Swayze shine at Tri-State

Ida Sue Dick of Lake Roosevelt takes a peek from under Jamie Wilson of Tonasket during a wrestling mixer Dec. 11 at Oroville.

Photo by Brock Hires
By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, December 18, 2018

Mary Swayze/Special to The Chronicle

Dalton Swayze (left) of Okanogan and Navarro Nanpuya of Omak each took second place at the 39th annual Tri-State wrestling Tournament Dec. 14-15 at North Idaho College in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Photo by Brock Hires

Julian Cate of Okanogan gets away from Myka Boyd of Lake Roosevelt in a 195-pound match at Oroville on Dec. 11.

FACEBOOK

The Tonasket High School girls’ wrestling gathers. The team included (front) Jamie Wilson and Athena Rietveld, and (back) Cailee Denison, Cora Diehl, Yamilet Nunez, Missy Martinez and Savannah Bones.

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Omak’s Navarro Nanpuya and Okanogan’s Dalton Swayze each finished second at the prestigious 39th annual Tri-State Tournament from Dec. 14-15 at North Idaho College....

