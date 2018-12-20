Cruz: 'I have faith in the city council and the mayor' Special council meeting planned to talk officer's termination

TONASKET - John Cruz was terminated as a police officer Dec. 17 in a meeting apparently set up by city attorney Mick Howe and city clerk-treasurer Alice Attwood. Present at the meeting were Howe, Attwood, Mayor Dennis Brown, Police Chief Darin Odegaard, Cruz, Okanogan County Sheriff's deputy Darren Curtis and Sgt...