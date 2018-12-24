Chronicle logo

2018 SPORTS IN REVIEW

Sadie Bjornsen (right) sheds a tear after Jessie Diggins told her right after winning a gold medal, “I believe in you.” “I can’t tell you how much those words meant to me,” said Bjornsen.

Sadie Bjornsen (right) sheds a tear after Jessie Diggins told her right after winning a gold medal, “I believe in you.” “I can’t tell you how much those words meant to me,” said Bjornsen.

By Al Camp

As of Monday, December 24, 2018

So many great efforts marked a terrific 2018 for the region’s athletes.

“This is the image of a team that just won a gold medal together!” writes Sadie Bjornsen in her online blog.

Sadie Bjornsen

Erik Bjornsen

The top 3 in the year in review find Sadie and Erik Bjornsen of Winthrop competing in their second Winter Olympics, little Almira/Coulee-Hartline bringing home a ton of 1B championship hardware and Tonasket’s Dave Mitchell being inducted into the Washington chapter of the national wrestling Hall of Fame...

