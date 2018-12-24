Santa on target to complete deliveries on-time

NORTH POLE - Santa is officially on his way delivering presents to good boys and girls - and coal to all the others - and the US government is again tracking his whereabouts.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has tracked Santa since 1955 when a local Sears ad in Colorado incorrectly listed the number for the group tasked with defense of our airspace.

Using the latest in tracking satellites, software and likely tax dollars, NORAD provides a way for kids and parents to find out where the old elf is on his path. You can check out his progress below.