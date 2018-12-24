Chronicle logo

Vaughans finish multi-state loop

Kathy “OBAL Unbranded” Vaughan traverses the Pacific Crest Trail in Oregon.

By Al Camp

As of Monday, December 24, 2018

Ras and Kathy Vaughan work through snow on the Lolo Trail 2 in Idaho.

FACEBOOK

Map shows the circular route of the UP North Loop that went through three states and briefly touched Montana and Nevada.

The Vaughans, Ras and Kathy, continue to push ultra-distances, on foot and skis.

The former Havillah residents now residing in Coupeville most recently completed what they called the UP North Loop, where UP stands for their team, UltraPedestrian...

