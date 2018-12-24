VIEW FROM THE SIDELINES: Holiday ditties for sports fans

Here are a couple holiday ditties to cheer up sports fan.

First, imagine Mercedes Benz Stadium, the site of this year’s Super Bowl, being unable to close its roof because of a sudden, huge snowfall:

Twas the night before the Super Bowl and all through Atlanta

Not a spectator was stirring, not even Chargers fan Nana

The uniforms were all hung by the lockers with care

In the hopes the players soon would be there

Then, what to my wondering eyes should appear,

A snow plow driven by the groundskeeper,

A slight, grizzled old man,

who must have been a Falcons fan

And soaring faster than defending champ Eagles, his machine it came

As he shouted out, “Oh 30” and each yard line thereafter uncovered by name

And so out to the middle of the field the red machine sped

With the jolly worker chuckling, but his thoughts unsaid

Around in circles he went, clearing the center logo

Before the fellow dressed in fur leaped down, dancing a go-go;

He spoke not a word but went straight to his work,

And used a broom to clear the last remnants of snow with a jerk,

And lay his finger aside of his nose,

He sneezed and gave a nod; back up the Zamboni he arose,

But I heard him shout out as he drove to ‘cross the field,

“Happy Super Bowl to all, now that the field is revealed!”

Then there is Nuttin’ For Christmas, an original 1955 ditty that surely will warm the heart of every parent...