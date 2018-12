EWU plays in FCS championship game at 9 a.m. Saturday

The Eastern Washington University football team, on which Okanogan's Jim Townsend plays, will take on North Dakota State in the FCS championship at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The game will be televised by ESPN2.

Also on the team is Eli Ena, the Eagles defensive front coordinator who is a 1992 Inchelium graduate.