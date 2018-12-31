Chronicle logo

Boys basketball: Omak extends holiday streak

Santiago Moreno of Bridgeport drives for a layup against Republic on Dec. 20.

BRAD SKIFF/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE
Santiago Moreno of Bridgeport drives for a layup against Republic on Dec. 20.

By Al Camp

As of Monday, December 31, 2018

﻿

photo

BRAD SKIFF/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE

Ronnie Ubaldo of Bridgeport dominates the lane against Republic on Dec. 20.

photo

JACOB WAGNER/THE STAR

Trevor McCraigie of Lake Roosevelt makes a three-point shot against Warden on Dec. 22. He is back playing following an injury during the football season.

COULEE CITY – Omak used its defensive prowess to slowly pull away from Almira/Coulee-Hartline, 58-42, in a non-league game Dec. 20....

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS