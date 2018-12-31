Chronicle logo

Girls' basketball: Fillies trample Tigers, 77-19

Bridgeport’s Erika Santana (with ball) and Bianca Torres wrestle Republic girls for a rebound Dec. 20.

BRAD SKIFF/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE
Bridgeport’s Erika Santana (with ball) and Bianca Torres wrestle Republic girls for a rebound Dec. 20.

By Al Camp

As of Monday, December 31, 2018

﻿

photo

BRAD SKIFF/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE

Erika Santana of Bridgeport attempts to get around a pair of tall Republic defenders during game Dec. 19 at Bridgeport.

photo

JACOB WAGNER/THE STAR

Kyona Edmo of Lake Roosevelt drives to the hoop Dec. 22 against Warden.

BRIDGEPORT – Bridgeport powered to a 77-19 non-league victory over Republic on Dec. 19....

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS