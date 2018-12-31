Loup Loup Ski Bowl opens all of the hill Monday, Dec. 31

The Loup Loup Ski Bowl fully opened the ski/snowboard hill Monday, Dec. 31.

The hill, which is open 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. through Jan. 6, now includes the chairlift to the top plus the poma lift, rope tow and Wild Wolf tubing hill.

Hours are

The Bear Mountain Luge Experience will be open through January 1 then reopen Jan. 5-6. (You must be 42 inches or taller to go on the tube run).

Regular operation (will be open President’s Day in February) are Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Early conditions currently exist skiers and snowboards should use caution.

The hill reported Dec. 31 temperatures at 18 degrees with a 16-inch base and 18-inches at the summit.

The hill’s Little Buck Café also is open as is the ski shop.

Current information is available at skitheloup.com.