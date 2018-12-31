Chronicle logo

Tonasket nails down wrestling title

Robert Snyder of Kettle Falls attempts to get the better of Rylee Heath of Okanogan at 132 pounds.

Photo by Brock Hires
Robert Snyder of Kettle Falls attempts to get the better of Rylee Heath of Okanogan at 132 pounds.

By Al Camp

As of Monday, December 31, 2018

Photo by Brock Hires

JJ Walker of Republic/Curlew works to get free from Darian Range of Oroville.

Photo by Brock Hires

Cora Diehl of Tonasket tries to break free from an Almira/Coulee-Hartline wrestler during the annual North Okanogan Holiday Invitational tournament.

Photo by Brock Hires

Garrett Wilson of Tonasket takes on Noah Holston of Liberty Bell at 152 pounds at the NOHI Tournament on Dec. 22 in Oroville.

OROVILLE – Two-time defending state champion Tonasket ran away with the team crown at the annual North Okanogan Holiday Invitational (NOHI) tournament on Saturday.

The Tigers dominated, finishing with a score of 236 points that included 11 wrestlers in the finals, 13 placers and a team record of 30-6 (which included 19 pins)...

