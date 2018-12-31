Tonasket nails down wrestling title

Photo by Brock Hires
Robert Snyder of Kettle Falls attempts to get the better of Rylee Heath of Okanogan at 132 pounds.
OROVILLE – Two-time defending state champion Tonasket ran away with the team crown at the annual North Okanogan Holiday Invitational (NOHI) tournament on Saturday.
The Tigers dominated, finishing with a score of 236 points that included 11 wrestlers in the finals, 13 placers and a team record of 30-6 (which included 19 pins)...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment