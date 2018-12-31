VIEW FROM THE SIDELINES: Loup awaits snow

Skitheloup.com
The Wild Wolf Tubing Hill is open at the Loup Loup Ski Bowl west of Okanogan. The hill and tubing hill are open every day 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. through Jan. 6 before going to regular operating days. You must be 42 inches or taller to go on the tube run.
The Loup Loup Ski Bowl continues to wait for more snow before opening the upper hill, but the junior poma, tubing and luge sledding are open.
You can ski or snowboard off the junior poma or rope tow with Little Buck Mountain having packed powder...
