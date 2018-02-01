Former North Cascades park superintendent will lead Mount Rainier

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – A former superintendent of North Cascades National Park has been selected as superintendent of Mount Rainier National Park.

Palmer “Chip” Jenkins Jr. will succeed Randy King, who retired in January.

Jenkins is a 31-year veteran of the National Park Service. He started his career as a seasonal park ranger with North Cascades National park and later served as the park’s superintendent.

He currently is the Pacific West Region deputy regional director, based in Seattle, and previously worked at Yosemite National Park, Fort Clatsop National Memorial, Lewis and Clark National Historical Park, and with the park service in Southern California, Colorado, Indiana and Washington, D.C.

Jenkins will assume his new role in mid-March.