Boys' basketball: Okanogan to take on Omak in District 6 championship

Liberty Bell's Owen Hevly (2) gets a finger on the basketball as Bridgeport's Gustavo Rivera (11) goes for a basketball.

BRAD SKIFF/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE


Liberty Bell's Owen Hevly (2) gets a finger on the basketball as Bridgeport's Gustavo Rivera (11) goes for a basketball.

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, February 6, 2018

LEAVENWORTH — Okanogan wrapped up the regular season with a share of the Caribou Trail League boys’ championship on Feb. 2....

