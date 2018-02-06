Okanogan buses pass state inspection

OKANOGAN — The Okanogan School District has received a perfect inspection of its buses by the Washington State Patrol.
It had no buses or other district vehicles out of compliance, according to the Jan...
FBI investigates Colville tribal officer-involved shooting February 6, 2018
OKANOGAN — The Okanogan School District has received a perfect inspection of its buses by the Washington State Patrol.
It had no buses or other district vehicles out of compliance, according to the Jan...
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment