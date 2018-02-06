Pateros honors school board, students

Pam Haley/Pateros School District
Pateros School District Superintendent Lois Davies presents certificates of appreciation to school board members, from left, vice chair Chad Miller, chair Grace Larsen and director Marc Armstrong.
PATEROS — Students and board members received recognition at the latest Pateros School Board meeting.
Principal Mike Hull announced 75 students achieved Honor Roll or “Student of the Quarter” accolades in the first semester...
More like this story
- 820 (2015-533, Oct. 14, 21) PATEROS SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 122-70J BOARD OF DIRECTORS
- 820 (2015-533, Oct. 14, 21) PATEROS SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 122-70J
- 820 (2017-172 July 12) PATEROS SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 122-70J BOARD OF DIRECTORS SPECIAL
- 820 (2015-398 Aug.5) PATEROS SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF DIRECTORS RETREAT/WORKSHOP SPECIAL MEETING
- Pateros board accepts resignation, hires coaches
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment