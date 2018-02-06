REVIEW: Tapping into Tonasket talent

Photo by Sarah Highfield
Noni Alley performs acrobatics from an aerial hammock during the Community Cultural Center’s 23rd annual talent show Saturday, Feb. 3.
TONASKET — The 12 acts of the Community Cultural Center’s 23rd annual talent show Saturday night tapped into talents I had not yet seen.
For instance, three youngsters expertly crafted an act that involved walloping their father with pool noodles as he, cringing and bowing his head, attempted to play the piano on stage...
