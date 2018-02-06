Breaking News

FBI investigates Colville tribal officer-involved shooting February 6, 2018

0

REVIEW: Tapping into Tonasket talent

Highlights of the CCC's 23rd annual talent show

Noni Alley performs acrobatics from an aerial hammock during the Community Cultural Center’s 23rd annual talent show Saturday, Feb. 3.

Photo by Sarah Highfield


Noni Alley performs acrobatics from an aerial hammock during the Community Cultural Center’s 23rd annual talent show Saturday, Feb. 3.

By Sarah Highfield

As of Tuesday, February 6, 2018

TONASKET — The 12 acts of the Community Cultural Center’s 23rd annual talent show Saturday night tapped into talents I had not yet seen.

For instance, three youngsters expertly crafted an act that involved walloping their father with pool noodles as he, cringing and bowing his head, attempted to play the piano on stage...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS