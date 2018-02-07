Performers sought for variety show

OROVILLE - Entertainment acts are being sought for the annual Oroville Scholarship Foundation Spring Variety Show and Auction.

The show is planned for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 8 in the Oroville High School commons, 1016 Ironwood St.

An application must be completed and returned to the school for a chance at performing at the show. Applications are due Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Video 2017 Oroville Scholarship Foundation variety show

Audition will be from 3:30-6 p.m. Feb. 21-23 at the school. "Not all applicants for the variety show will be selected for participation at the discretion of the OSF selection committee," officials said.

For more information, contact Valerie Coolidge at valerie.coolidge@oroville.wednet.edu, 206-817-8197.