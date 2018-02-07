Dinner draws turnout for homeless recognition

— A dinner Jan. 26 to recognize the homeless situation in Okanogan County drew a good turnout of people, mostly from the community overnight shelter.

Okanogan County Community Action staff, community leaders and members of the homeless community gathered at the agency’s office, 424 S. Second Ave., for a simple hot meal, said Executive Director Lael Duncan.

In recent weeks the agency has provided a warm waiting room for many homeless residents from 4-5 p.m. as they wait for the faith-based overnight shelter to open at 7 p.m.

“I only wish we could provide cover for them until 7,” Duncan said.

Duncan provided the meal, which included soup, bread and a dessert made by Nancy Nash-Mendez.