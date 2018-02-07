LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Feb. 7, 2018

Vote yes for Tonasket levy
Every two years the Tonasket School District asks us to continue to support them through the passage of an educational programs and operations levy.
February 13, I implore you to vote yes once again...
