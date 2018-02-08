Brewster High School names first semester honor roll students

— Brewster High School released the names of first semester honor roll students today.

Senior Maret Miller and freshmen Halle Aparicio and Cade Gebbers achieved a 4.0 grade-point average.

In the 3.6-3.99 GPA range, students include:

-Seniors Sandra Esquivel, Caiden Riggan, Cristal Cardenas, Zulema Sotelo, Carlos Najera, Marta Martinez, Alma Garcia, Naydelin Arevalo, Connor Wiggs, Clarissa Zepeda, Claire Burgett, Nayeli Ortega, Samantha Arellano, David Ronquillo, Rosa Velasco

-Juniors Nathan Rios, Samantha Yanez, Julissa Olvera, John Benitez, Enery Cardenas, Alondra Torres, Alondra Huerta, Juan Perez, Jose Luis Carillo, Shakira Guzman

-Sophomores Yovana Perez, Joanna Espinoza, Karina Martinez, Kelsey Ochoa, Josefine Martinez, Andrea Mckinney, Samantha Emigh, Rodolfo Madrid, Kade Kelpman, Michaun Kelpman, Mikenna Kelpman, Cynthia Sanchez, Corey Jarrell, Brookelynne Boesel, Arthur Gamez, Carlos Garcia, Ubaldo Arellano

-Freshmen Logan Mcguire, Benjamin Witt, Anah Wulf, Miriam Garacia, Victoria Sanchez, Angel Maldonado, Alexia Hurtado, Sarahi Tinoco, Alondra Garcia, Ana Laura Perez

In the 3.0-3.49 GPA range, students include:

-Seniors Melisa Corrales, Yvette Sanchez, Ana Aparicio, Florentino Perez, Abby Urias, Felix Nava, Ricardo Torres, Elizabeth Granados, Javier Huerta, Jennifer Perez

-Juniors Giselle De La Paz, Jose Samperio, Kimberly Nila, Valeria Mendivil, Alexia Escalera, Cleopatra Gourley, Maritza Silva, Janet Marquez, Karina Reyes, Luis Saucedo, Patricio Tinoco, Beatriz Martinez, Irene Riggan, Alfredo Nila, Jose Gomez, Oscar Fonseca, Duvan Martinez, Maria Fabian,

-Sophomores Chisato Motowaki, Heidi Roman, Alejandro Torres, Emily Esquivel, Kimberlee Mota, Jacqueline Duran, Lorena Ferreyra, Javier Whitehouse, Miriam Tinoco, Silvestre Pamatz, Daisy Perez

-Freshmen Arianna Rendon, Camila Mendivil, Ricardo Garcia, Kaitlin Garcia, Mario Guzman, Celeste Corrales, Kassandra Rosas, Giovanni Nilla, Emerson Webster, Jose Ortega, Miguel Acuna, Melissa Garcia, Michelle Pamatz, Megan Heller, Luis Fernandez