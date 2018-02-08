Keller Ferry engine maintenance planned Saturday night

KELLER - The Keller Ferry will be out of service beginning at 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10 until about 6 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, for routine engine maintenance.

"Crews periodically swap one of the two engines on the Sanpoil with a third engine that is in reserve," officials said. "The engine from the boat goes to a machine shop to be overhauled and brought up to factory specifications. That engine becomes the spare and ready for the next exchange."

The engine coming out has about 25,000 hours of service, officials said.