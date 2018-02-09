'Hope for Yahir' bracelets raise money for Brewster cancer patient

— More than 300 yellow “Hope for Yahir” bracelets are available for purchase to support 10-year-old Yahir Corona of Brewster as he battles metastatic bone cancer.

Bracelets for $2 apiece can be purchased at Mi Pueblo Market, 623 W. Main Ave., or by contacting Tammy Lopez at 509-733-1679 or Sagrario Hernandez at 509-733-2253.

Brewster Harvest Foods, 907 Highway 97, donated the funds to purchase the bracelets.

“We’re all one big family,” said Avis Erickson of the Brewster market. “We take care of our own.”

