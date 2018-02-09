Hospital approves equipment requests

TONASKET — North Valley Hospital commissioners approved nearly $70,000 in equipment purchase requests during their regular board meeting Thursday, Feb. 8.

Interim Chief Financial Officer Alan Ulrich’s request for the purchase of medical coding software was approved for $28,576 and about $6,000 for the associated interface.

Currently the hospital uses a third-party company that codes medical information for billing. Ulrich said local staffers have been reviewing the coding and finding errors. The purchase of the equipment will allow North Valley Hospital staff to encode the information, resulting in significant savings to the district.

“Coders within the hospital can verify whether the diagnosis is correct or might be changed,” he said.

Hospital board Chairwoman Jean Pfeifer questioned whether the district will notice a savings and see a return on the investment.

“Yes; savings we will be not paying for outside service,” Ulrich said. “We have the staff in house that are being trained to take on the coding.”

Ulrich said the district is paying about $5,410 a month for coding, but it has exceeded nearly $9,000 in the past.

Chief Nursing Officer Marcia Naillon said there is also the possibility of offering North Valley’s in house coding to other area hospitals for a charge.

“Once the system is learned, (we can) possibly offer CDI – clinical documentation improvement,” Naillon said. “Republic (Ferry County Memorial Hospital) was interested in the alliances there … (but) we haven’t got the program developed yet.”

Commissioner Adam Tibbs questioned the proposed contract and if there was any guarantee on the software.

Ulrich said it comes with a five-year warranty.

Emergency Department Manager Felecia Rachner also presented a request for a bladder scanner for about $11,000. It would help doctors in discovering urinary blockages in patients.

The purchase includes a five-year warranty.

Commissioners also approved the purchase of a $12,127 blood gas analyzer and associated computer interface for $5,510.

“Blood gasses are a critical test,” lab manager Noreen Olma said. “Payback would be relatively short.”

Olma said the equipment will replace a seven-plus year-old-machine now used by the hospital. She said the district used its current machine 350 times last year.

In other business, commissioners: