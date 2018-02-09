Two Oroville High School juniors seek May Festival crown

OROVILLE – Two Oroville High School juniors are seeking the 2018 Oroville May Festival Queen crown.
Candidates Jennifer Cisneros and Madison Whiteaker will present speeches and answer impromptu questions during selection night, Monday, Feb...
OROVILLE – Two Oroville High School juniors are seeking the 2018 Oroville May Festival Queen crown.
Candidates Jennifer Cisneros and Madison Whiteaker will present speeches and answer impromptu questions during selection night, Monday, Feb...
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment