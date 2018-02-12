Omak woman's dog takes honors at Westminster show

NEW YORK CITY - GCH CH San Jo J’Adore “Dori,” a Shiba Inu co-owned by Cheryl Mamiya of Omak, has earned a best of breed award at the Westminster Kennel Club 142nd annual All-Breed Dog Show at Madison Square Garden.

Television coverage of the show is scheduled for 8 tonight, Feb. 12, on Fox Sports 1.

According to entry information at the Westminster site, Dori is co-owned by Leslie Ann Engen and Cheryl Mamiya.

Another Shiba Inu, GCH CH San Jo Ziggy Marley, also is entered in the show and is co-owned by Jeff and Cindy Nelson, and Sheri Rose and Mamiya. No handler is listed on the site for either dog.

Dori won best of breed in the competition bitches category, according to the kennel club.