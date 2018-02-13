CENTER STAGE: Local musicians under the weather

A couple of weeks back I wrote about local musician Cory Pellegrini being injured in a work-related mishap.

Last week I received word that Pellegrini has been at St. Luke’s Rehabilitation Institute in Spokane.

Family members said he is making progress and his spirits are high.

It seems another local musician, Steven Cole, also is experiencing some health issues.

“Steve has fallen ill and has had to be taken to Sacred Heart Hospital (Medical Center) for some monitoring and testing,” a GoFund Me page for the Ferry County musician said.

Cole is also known for his security and planning work at many blues festivals throughout the Northwest.

Please keep all of our local musicians in your thoughts and prayers.

I’ve recently spoken with several local musicians and artists who either have — or are — experiencing some of that nasty flu bug that’s been going on.

Brock Hires is managing editor of The Chronicle. He can be reached at 509-826-1110 or via bhires@omakchronicle.com.