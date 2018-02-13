Breaking News

Two die from carbon monoxide poisoning February 13, 2018

0

Girls' basketball: Raiders foil league champion Bear

Lily Clark of Lake Roosevelt, left, and Shantana Pakootas bear down on defense against Walla Walla Valley Academy.

JENNIE McGHAN/DAILY SUN NEWS


Lily Clark of Lake Roosevelt, left, and Shantana Pakootas bear down on defense against Walla Walla Valley Academy.

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, February 13, 2018

GRAND COULEE — GRANGER – Lake Roosevelt fought back to claim a 54-48 win over Brewster in the second-round of the District 5/6 girls’ basketball tournament Feb. 10....

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS