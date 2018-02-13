Omak School bond measure failing in initial returns

OMAK - Voters in the Omak School District are saying no to a proposed bond issue that would would generate $27.856 million to build a new middle school, according to initial election returns Tuesday night.

Initial figures include 761 votes, or 50.9 percent in favor. Initial figures show 734 voters, or 49.1 percent are saying no.

The Okanogan County Auditor’s Office said 3,872 ballots were counted as of Tuesday evening. There are an estimated 560 ballots left to be counted.

The measure needs 60 percent or more yes vote to pass.

School officials could not be reached immediately for comment.

A replacement educational programs and operation levy for the school district is also failing, with 793 votes, or 54.09 percent voting no.

In other returns:

Curlew

A replacement educational programs and operation levy for the Curlew School District is passing with 198 votes, or 62.46 percent in favor in Ferry County. In Okanogan County the measure received 6 votes in favor and 6 no votes.

Okanogan

A replacement technology levy for the Okanogan School District is passing with 442 votes, or 59.41 percent in favor.

"Passage of this levy allows the district to purchase the hardware, software and technical support teachers rely upon as an important tool to teach, and students need to prepare themselves for post high school and the world of work," Okanogan School District Superintendent Richard Johnson said Tuesday evening. "For many in this area, times are tough and we watch the gas gage going to and coming from town. The school district realizes you have put your money, your children and your trust in our hands - we will do our best to honor that every day we go to work."

Oroville

A replacement maintenance and operation levy for the Oroville School District is passing with 391 votes, or 60.62 percent in favor.

Pateros

A replacement educational programs and operation levy for the Pateros School District is passing in Okanogan County with 79 votes, or 53.74 percent in favor. In Chelan County eight voters, or 100 percent were in favor.

Republic

A replacement educational programs and operation levy for the Republic School District is passing with 552 votes, or 56.67 percent in favor in Ferry County. In Okanogan County the measure garnered 11 votes, or 78.57 percent approval.

Tonasket

A replacement educational programs and operation levy for the Tonasket School District is passing by a slim margin with 408 votes, or 51.06 percent in favor.