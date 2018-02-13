Robbins' kidnapping trial postponed

OKANOGAN — The trial of a man accused of kidnapping at last fall’s Okanogan Family Faire has been postponed.
Christopher Robbins, 49, Tacoma, is accused of trying to exit the faire with an 18-year-old Tonasket woman against her will...
Two die from carbon monoxide poisoning February 13, 2018
OKANOGAN — The trial of a man accused of kidnapping at last fall’s Okanogan Family Faire has been postponed.
Christopher Robbins, 49, Tacoma, is accused of trying to exit the faire with an 18-year-old Tonasket woman against her will...
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment