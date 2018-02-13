Sliding away on the Loup's luge run

Photo by Al Camp
Olympian Christian Niccum (right) and other Saturday morning lugers, er, sliders, take off on the only such course like it in western United States.
LOUP LOUP — The Loup Loup Ski Bowl couldn’t have invited a more enthusiastic spokesman for luge than multi-Olympian Christian Niccum, who checked out the Loup’s luge run Saturday.
Niccum started competing in luge in 1996 on the World Cup tour...
