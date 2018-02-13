Breaking News

Two die from carbon monoxide poisoning February 13, 2018

0

Sliding away on the Loup's luge run

Olympian Christian Niccum (right) and other Saturday morning lugers, er, sliders, take off on the only such course like it in western United States.

Photo by Al Camp


Olympian Christian Niccum (right) and other Saturday morning lugers, er, sliders, take off on the only such course like it in western United States.

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, February 13, 2018

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Former Olympian Christian Niccum and his son Harley, 6, get ready to try the Loup’s luge run Saturday.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Christian Niccum

photo

Photo by Al Camp

CP Grosenick

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Stu Nelson

LOUP LOUP — The Loup Loup Ski Bowl couldn’t have invited a more enthusiastic spokesman for luge than multi-Olympian Christian Niccum, who checked out the Loup’s luge run Saturday.

Niccum started competing in luge in 1996 on the World Cup tour...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS