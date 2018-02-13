Two die from carbon monoxide poisoning

— Carbon monoxide poisoning is being blamed for the deaths of two Coulee City residents yesterday, Feb. 12.

Investigators with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office are looking into the deaths at a trailer park in the 500 block of West Walnut Street. The victims’ names have not been released.

Responders were called about 7 p.m. Monday to the home after a landlord found the renters -- a male and a female -- dead inside a home. Investigators believe the two were overcome by carbon monoxide from either a propane appliance or propane heater.

Foul play is not suspected, said Kyle Foreman of the sheriff’s office.

Coroner Craig Morrison's staff will notify the next of kin for each decedent and perform autopsies to confirm the causes of death. Once the families have been notified, the names will be released.

Deaths in Grant County from carbon monoxide poisoning have happened in the past, including an incident on Nov. 26, 2007, in Royal City. In that incident, three children died and two more were hospitalized after being overcome by carbon monoxide from a generator running inside their home.

The generator was powering electric heaters during a power outage.

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless, tasteless gas produced by burning gas, wood, propane, charcoal or other fuel. Improperly ventilated appliances and engines, particularly in a tightly sealed or enclosed space, may allow carbon monoxide to accumulate to dangerous levels, the sheriff’s office said.