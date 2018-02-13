VIEW FROM THE SIDELINES: Trapshooters shrug off cold, wind

CONNIE RHOADS/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE
The Omak Attack hockey team took the title in a men’s elite tournament last weekend in Moses Lake. The Attack went 4-0, including a 6-1 victory (Mike Kleckner had a hat trick, three goals) over the Tri-Cities Bandits in the final game. Other wins were over Yakima, Moses Lake and Tri-Cities. Those on the team includes (front, from left) Zach Tompers, Ross Walburn, Tom Mollison, Brian “Gibby” Mashburn and Sukhdeep Sandhills; (second) Ryan Harvey, Keith Kistler, Mark Rhodes, Mike Kleckner, Chandler Williams, Chris Hedger, Kevin Bergin, Harvey Prickett and Justin Bishop.
OMAK — Bob Crowell ignored difficult shooting conditions Sunday to record a perfect 25 scored in singles during the sixth week of the eight-week Spokesman-Review trapshoot competition.
Crowell, one of 18 shooters at the Omak Fish and Game Club got the mark despite conditions of 24 degrees with a wind from 15 to 20 mph from the north that created single-digit wind chill, reports Randy Clough...
