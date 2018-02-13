810 (2018-041 Feb. 14) NOTICE OF APPLICATION The City of Brewster has accepted

(2018-041 Feb. 14)
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
The City of Brewster has accepted as complete an application from Centerline Solutions of Redmond, Washington, representing Horizon Tower LLC of Danville, California for the installation of a communicatS facility and appurtenant ground facilities of property leased from the city...
