Douglas PUD commissioners award programmer for 20 years' service

— The Douglas Public Utility District Commissioners awarded power operations programmer Dan Gerber with a 20-year service award during its Feb. 12 meeting.

"It's gone fast,” Gerber said. “It's been a blessing.”

In other business, the commission:

-Approved an interlocal agreement with the City of Rock Island for the purchase of street light fixtures for the Relight Washington grant program.

-Amended an interlocal agreement with the City of East Wenatchee to include 10 lights previously part of Rio Vista Park Local Utility District.

-Approved disposal of obsolete DCCN equipment. These items are no longer useful and cannot be sold at surplus auction, commissioners said.

-Authorized acceptance of work and final payment to Asplundh Tree Expert Co. for the first year to provide distribution tree trimming services. All work has been completed and determined to meet bid specifications.

-Approved an interlocal agreement with Grant PUD for the operation of the Carlton Acclimation Facility. This two-year agreement will provide cost savings to both utilities and provides stability and resiliency for the facility, commissioners said.

-Affirmed a change order to contract Pateros dock replacements and boat launch improvements. This change was necessary to embed two pilings to the designed depth and will increase the not-to-exceed amount $41,498, commissioners said.

-Authorized negotiation of a professional service agreement for professional design services for the Bridgeport office building’s roof membrane replacement.

-Approved purchase of non-owned aircraft liability insurance with Starr Aviation. Commissioners said it would be necessary for aircraft services assisting in monthly meter reading.

-Canceled the scheduled Feb. 26 meeting due to commissioners’ schedules and set the next meeting for 1:30 p.m. March 12 at the district's East Wenatchee office, 1151 Valley Mall Parkway.