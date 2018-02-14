Noxious Weed Control Board hosts recertification class

OMAK - The Okanogan County Noxious Weed Control Board will host a recertification class Feb. 22 at the Omak Theater, 108 N. Main St.

"The concession stand will be open, come and enjoy an information filled day," organizers said. "It’s not necessary to pre-register for this free class since there is plenty of seating. Parking is on the street, please be considerate of local businesses."

Class will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be no charge for the class; credits will be available.

Discussions include:

Alison Halpern, WA State Noxious Weed Control Board

A Brief History of Washington’s Noxious Weed Laws

Jennifer Andreas, Bio Control Educator, WSU Ext.

Post-Fire Biocontrol Expectations and an Update on New(er) and Future Biocontrol Agents



Tip Hudson, Associate Professor, Rangeland & Livestock Management, WSU Ext.

Controlling Noxious Weeds in Rangeland



Dale Whaley, WSU Douglas County Ext.

Glyphosate Resistance and Cancer, What is the Current Situation

Julie Sanderson, Chelan County Noxious Weed

Our Common Problems, Common Crupina and Common Bugloss

Larry Hudson, Okanogan County Noxious Weed Control

Identification of Noxious Weeds of Concern in Okanogan County

For more information call the Okanogan County Noxious Weed Office at 509-422-7165.